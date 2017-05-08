50 years ago: Hutchings wins Inter House sports contest

In the May 10, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, West Bay correspondent Leila Yates wrote:

“Mrs. Shirley Garvin has returned from Jamaica. She went there for medical aid, but did not obtain much help.

“Mrs. Elaine Jackson returned on the 6th after a short stay in Miami. Mr. Conroy Parchment arrived on the 7th from New York, where he resides with his family.

“Departures have been Mr. and Mrs. Carliss Rivers who left on the 6th for the U.S. having permanent residence.

“Mr. Cyril Parsons left on the 6th.

“Mr. and Mrs. Kaisley Welds became the parents of a daughter on the 6th weighing 7 pounds 4 ounces.

“Mr. William Parchment left for his job on S.S. Corco, National Bulk Carriers, on the 1st after a long vacation at home. Osley Ebanks left on the 6th for his job on Texaco Florida.

“An Inter House Sports Contest was held at the Town Hall on the 4th, consisting of games in which the children enjoyed themselves.

“The sides chosen were McDermot and Hutchings with the result that Hutchings were the winner. A sale of cakes, candy and dinner amounted to 18 pounds.

“Anyone who would like to subscribe for Readers Digest, also renewals may subscribe through Kernel Hydes, West Bay. The Company is offering cheaper rates to the West Indies this year.”