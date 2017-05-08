GEORGE TOWN – The Cuba National U-15 Team defeated Manchester City 2-1 Sunday at Truman Bodden Sports Complex to lift the 2017 Cayman Airways Invitational U-15 Youth Football Cup.

Anderson Cabello scored the winner for Cuba in the 66th minute, sparking emphatic celebrations on the field and the bench, a press release states.

After a scoreless first half, Manchester City took the lead five minutes into the second when Max Bardell scored a header. Two minutes later, Cuba equalized thanks to Yasniel Rodriguez before Cabello found the back of the net to give Cuba the win over the 2016 champions.

The Cayman Islands National U-15 team finished third in its group.

Cuba’s captain, York Gonzales Bullana, was named the tournament MVP, and his teammate, Jarion Gonsales Cabrera, won the Golden Glove Award for the best goalkeeper. Cayman Airways’ vice president of Flight Operations Dave Scott presented the champions with their medals and the winning trophy.

Earlier on Sunday, Cavaliers Soccer Club (Jamaica) defeated IMG Academy (Florida) 3-0 in the third-place playoff.

Other competing teams were: Alchemy DSC (Minnesota), Bahamas Tottenham Hotspur, D.C. United, Harbour View F.C. (Jamaica), Houston Dynamo, La Ceiba F.C. (Honduras) and the Trinidad and Tobago National U-15 Team.

The tournament, organized by the West Bay Sports Foundation, was played at three venues in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac from May 2-7.

“We’re pleased with the quality of football played over the past few days, and we’re delighted that fans were able to enjoy an amazing week of football,” said sports foundation co-founder Mervin Smith.

“We’re also happy that the Cayman Islands National U-15 Team got some valuable match experience ahead of the CONCACAF U-15 Championships this summer,” he added.

Semifinal results: Cuba beat Cavaliers SC 4-0. Manchester City beat IMG Academy 3-0.