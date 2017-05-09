50 years ago: New babies and Scott-Bodden wedding

In the May 3, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, Cayman Brac correspondent Lilian Ritch wrote:

On Tuesday night, the 25th, Mrs. Otencha, wife of Mr. Ballanger Christian of Spot Bay passed away at her home. Born in East End, Grand Cayman nee Rankine on Oct. 4, 1894, she came to the Brac in 1914 as a young woman and the following year on Nov. 1 settled in marriage. There were 7 children of the union. Leslie, the first, died in infancy. Mrs. Otencha is survived by her husband and children Trixie, Mrs. Peniel Scott, Fay, Mrs. Isaac Tatum, Cridwick in Jamaica, Lonsdale, Vivia, Mrs. Linton Brown, and Ianthy; 21 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.”

In the May 10 edition, Ms. Ritch wrote:

“Stork’s diary: March 3 Clifton Amado was born to Mr. and Mrs. Goodman Powery (nee Maisie Scott) of Freeport, Grand Bahama.

“March 12 – Mr. and Mrs. Derwyn Scott nee Hyacinth Rivers of Kenner, Louisiana, USA received the gift of a daughter.

“April 25 – Mr. and Mrs. Garston Grant received the gift of a daughter at 6:30 p.m. at Dr. Collins’ home (9 pounds).

“April 27 – Rev. and Mrs. Lee King of West End received the gift of a son (7 pounds, 4 ounces) in the Andalusia hospital, Alabama, USA. Both are doing well.

“On Wednesday 3rd, in the presence of a large gathering Wm. Robert Scott and Ms. Iva Joscelyn Bodden were joined in marriage at the Cotton Tree Bay Church of God, Rev. Lee King officiating. Mr. Eston Scott gave the bride away. Attending the couple were Mr. Murrell Bodden, Best Man with his wife Shirley May as Matron of Honour, Steve Bodden, groomsman and Jessica, the bridesmaid. Wedding music was given by Mrs. Audrey Ryan at the piano with Mesdames Maevylin Bodden and Eldene Scott singing the hymns.

“Welcome home to our seamen from National Bulk Carriers, Leathan Martin of Watering Place and Hulroy Walton of Spot Bay. And good sailing to Braby Tibbetts of Watering Place, gone to join the Ore Conway.

“We were glad to see recently home Mrs. Thomas Hester of Chattanooga, Tennessee, who spent a fortnight with her mother and brother, Mrs. Girldeen and Garland Jackson of the Watering Place. Sybil, who is better known to her friends as ‘Zenie’ enjoyed most the homestyle food. She is pleased to see all the new developments and is hoping eventually to settle down back here. It is six years since her last visit.

“Welcome home! Capt. Kenneth and Mrs. Guyda Ritch of Stake Bay returned on the 30th after a most enjoyable vacation in the States with family, Mr. and Mrs. F.H. Rutty, daughter, of Port Arthur, Texas and granddaughter Hyo, the Dervyn Scotts of Kenner, Louisiana, next to thrill of the birth of their great-granddaughter. Capt. Kenneth enjoyed the scenery of pastures, cattle and towns in the long cross-country drives.”

“On Tuesday evening the 2nd at Creek the blaze of fire on the bluff behind North East Bay – Mr. Cridland McFarlane and Cons. Evans led a gang up Big Channel who got the blaze under control and out before any extensive damage was done.

“The island lost two citizens by death on Wednesday May 3. Henry Nickelson, elderly resident of Creek and Mrs. Mabel Tibbetts.

“Mabel Faith Tibbetts, born on the Jan. 15 1912 at Cotton Tree Bay, Cayman Brac. She was the daughter of Rupert and Mabel Tibbetts and was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and one brother.

“She leaves to mourn her passing, two sisters Lowe Henry and Grace Scott of Cayman Brac and many other relatives and friends. The funeral was conducted by Revs. Lee King and Randall Douglas.

“The obituary for Henry Nickelson is as follows and the funeral report will appear next week.

“Henry Thomas Nickelson born in Lucea, Jamaica on Aug. 6, 1885, died in Cayman Brac on May 3, 1967 at the age of 81 years 9 months.

“As a young man of 16, Mr. Nickelson came to Cayman Brac in 1901. In 1914 he was united in marriage to Hilda McLean. To this union was born 11 children, 2 of whom died in infancy.

“Mr. Nickelson was one of the first converts to the Advent faith, when Pastor Larson visited the islands in 1926.

“Left to mourn his passing are his wife, Hilda, three sons, Morales, residing in England, Owen, Tennessee, USA, Dillerd, at sea, six daughters, Mrs. Erica Scott Cayman Brac, Meredith, Delaware, USA, Hazel, at sea, Rezel, Cayman Brac, Alba and Nelda of Jamaica, twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild.”