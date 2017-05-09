The Cayman Islands Amateur Swimming Association invites competitive and non–competitive swimmers of all ages to the annual Flow 800m Sea Swim on Saturday, May 13, starting and ending at Governors Beach on Seven Mile Beach.

The swim starts at 4 p.m., with registration from 3-3:45 p.m.

The Swimming Association notes that the event is a family activity, “which allows parents to set a great example of living a healthy life by swimming with their children,” a press release states.

Registration takes place at Governors Beach, and entry fees for CIASA members are $10 for children and $15 for adults. For non-members, fees are $15 for children and $20 for adults.

CIASA President Michael Lockwood noted that there are two 800m sea swims in May – the Flow 800m swim and one more before the Flowers One Mile, 5K and 10K Swims in June.

“These races are a great warm up for novice and competitive swimmers alike,” he said, adding his thanks to sponsor Flow.

All swimmers are provided with swim caps, which must be worn for safety reasons, and there are event T-shirts, trophies for the top three male and female finishers in each age group and refreshments provided at the end of the race.