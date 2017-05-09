RCIPS hosts football competition

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Sports Committee under the theme “RCIPS Football Club in the Community for the Community” hosts its annual departmental six-versus-six football competition next month “to continue to build comradery and fellowship within the organization and outside of it, with the wider community,” a press release states.

The Police Sports Committee is reaching out to any businesses, organizations or private individuals who wish to show their support for the police by participating in the competition.

The RCIPS Football Club is now registering corporate teams (private and public, a maximum of 10 teams), youth teams and other law enforcement teams for the six-a-side Championship League Competition. Registration deadline is May 30.

The event started on April 12 with the inter-departmental aspect of the competition; the community part of the competition will begin at a date in June, to be announced later.

The final day of competition will be Monday, July 3, at the CIFA field in Prospect, George Town.

The registration fee for corporate clubs and law enforcement football teams is $100 per team, payable to the Police Welfare Fund.

For additional information, contact Sgt. Michael Montaque at [email protected] , PC Athelston Watts at [email protected] , DC Dwayne Simpson at [email protected] or the Police Welfare Committee at [email protected]