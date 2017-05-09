Golf Association announces Caribbean Amateur Championship team

The Cayman Islands Golf Association has announced the team of golfers who will represent the Cayman Islands at the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships in July at the Casa De Campo resort in the Dominican Republic.

The top amateur golfers in the region will compete over four rounds for the Hoerman Cup, a press release states.

Justin Hastings, 13, current Cayman Islands Amateur Champion, secured his spot with his win in March. Justin is also a member of the junior national team.

The following five won their places as a result of their scores in the six-round qualifying series:

Brian Ross, who placed first in qualifying and was the top ranked Cayman player in the last two championships

Michael and Payten Wight, a father and son duo who have represented Cayman at numerous top-ranking international tournaments, including the Latin American and Caribbean Amateur Championships, and the World Amateur Team Championships

Andrew Jarvis, 18, is on both the Junior and Senior Cayman teams this year and has represented the country in numerous international events including the Latin American and World event

Aaron Jarvis, 14, (Andrew’s brother) who is on the junior team has made the senior squad for the first time this year. Aaron won his age division at the Caribbean Juniors in 2016.

The team will benefit from the advice and assistance of PGA professional Erick Fowler, director of Golf at the North Sound Golf Club, who has been appointed as team coach, the press release states.

For information about Golf Association membership, offers and events see www.ciga.ky.