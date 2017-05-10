Cayman Islands Roller Hockey league teams competed in semifinals and finals at Kings Sports Centre on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6. Here are the results:

In the 10-and-under division, Bovell beat CIBC Friday night and advanced to the final against #1 seed PwC. With 11 seconds left, PwC tied the game, but team Bovell scored in sudden death overtime to win the league championship.

In the 8-and-under division semifinal, Deloitte, led by Tommy Isbister and Jagger Alban, beat the Silver Wheaton Canucks 11-5. In the other semifinal, KPMG came out on top over Harbor Heat, 7-6, with goals by Kam Hiryok and John-Michael Parker. Deloitte and KPMG advance to the final on Saturday, May 13.

In the 14-and-under division, the Islanders beat the Lightning 4-3, and will advance to the finals. On Friday, May 12, semifinal action will continue with the Dart Ducks vs. EY Rangers to determine who will face the Islanders in the final on May 13.