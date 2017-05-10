Sailing regatta this weekend

The 2017 Spring Regatta will be held Friday and Saturday at the Cayman Islands Yacht Club in West Bay, across from the Kimpton resort, with historical Cayman catboats, Sailing Club racing J22s and 20 children in youth Opti boats.

Friday kicks off with happy hour with Earl LaPierre on steel pan and a catboat skippers briefing at Anchors at the yacht club from 5-7 p.m.

Catboat racing starts Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, for the Premier’s Cup. J22s will sail into Governors Harbour at 2 p.m. for a spinnaker race finish and lunch at Morgan’s restaurant. The Opti Youth Regatta is noon to 4 p.m. with prize giving at 5 p.m.

Face painting, henna tattoos, crafts, free sailboat rides for kids, Morgan’s barbecue will be available and Z99 will be broadcasting live with a DJ all afternoon.

$10 raffle prizes include Sailing Club memberships, kids camp for a week, adult lessons and the grand prize of one night’s stay at the Kimpton resort.

The public is invited to watch the regatta from the Cayman Islands Yacht Club.

For details, call 926-5404.