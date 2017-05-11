50 years ago: Death of a family man

In the May 10, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, North Side correspondent Nettie McCoy wrote:

“The relatives and many friends of Mr. Christopher Rivers were shocked and grieved on Friday morning 5th when they learned that he had met death under tragic circumstances.

“Mr. Rivers was born in Honduras on April 13, 1898. He came to Grand Cayman and was united in marriage to Della Ebanks on Jan. 9, 1921. To this union nine children were born – Carsley, Merice, Hartley, Maric, Graham, Zeta at home, Calvin and Owen at sea. One son, Buel, preceded him in death several years ago.

“He was a hard working man, a faithful and loving husband and father to his family and a friend to all who knew him. He leaves to mourn his loss, besides his wife and children many grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

“The funeral was conducted in the Pilgrim Holiness Church by Rev. Ruth Bowman, assisted by Rev. John Croft and Sr. Nettie Rivers and the mortal remains laid to rest in the family cemetery.

“Mrs. Alice Ryder left on Wednesday for her home in the USA.

“Mr. Judson McCoy left on the 8th to join the S.S. Ore Venus.

“Mr. John Edward Ebanks arrived from Genoa, Italy, on the 5th. He went to Italy a few weeks ago on the Imperial St. Lawrence, where he met and married his wife.

“Mr. and Mrs. Ransford Terry returned from Jamaica on the 4th where they were united in marriage. They are now residing in George Town. We wish for the newlyweds God’s riches and blessings.

“Mrs. Windsor Anderson returned from Jamaica on Wednesday after a short visit.

“The residents of this district are pleased to note that the marl on the road gradually keeps extending through the district, and it is hoped that in the near future a better road will be made available not only for motorists, but for pedestrians. The long spell of drought and the increase of traffic daily has caused the present condition of the road to be deplorable.

“A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Ransford McLean at the hospital in George Town on Friday the 5th.

“Miss Janis Chisholm left on the 8th for New Orleans. She has gone to be with her father for a while and also to attend school.”