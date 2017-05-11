The William Pouchie Memorial United Church is conducting a community needs assessment survey to help the church develop an action plan to meet the needs identified for its community.

The survey is includes simple questions that should take approximately five minutes to complete, according to the church.

Survey coordinators are asking participants to share the survey with other North Side residents or stakeholders who would like to complete it.

The survey can be found at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/MPPKMMQ.