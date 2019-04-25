Rum Point outing for North Side seniors

While most people were getting back to work after the four-day weekend, North Side seniors were having their beach outing in the more tranquil, post-holiday Rum Point ambience on Tuesday.

“We have a regular weekly seniors’ fellowship in North Side at the United Church,” North Side MLA Ezzard Miller said, “but we wanted to do something special for seniors for Easter without their having to compete with the holiday crowds.”

Miller said in a press release that the weekly meetings are about fellowship, worship and socialising, and that, while the venue is normally the United Church, all the district’s churches participate in programme arrangements. These can include, Miller said, devotions, painting and craft activities, special informational sessions and, quite frequently, a game of bingo.

Organising the outing for the seniors was a community effort, Miller said. John Buckley, manager of Rum Point Club, hosted the seniors for lunch; Jesus Vasquez, front office supervisor, and Rupert Scotchman, manager of housekeeping, both of the Morritt’s Tortuga Club, provided the beach towels for seniors who ventured into the water; and the Department of Tourism provided sunscreen and sunglasses.

Miller singled out emergency medical technician with the Health Services Authority, Kendal Connor, who gave up his day off from work to be available in case of any emergencies. North Side Community Development Officer Flavia Gardner also attended.

“We all wanted to send the message to our seniors that they are of value to society and that we place a high priority on looking after them and ensuring that they do have opportunities to get out into the community, particularly to enjoy some recreation,” Miller said.