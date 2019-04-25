Joel Ernest Bodden, 39, appeared in Summary Court on Thursday charged with cruelty to a child and threatening to cause serious harm to the child after an incident involving a knife at his home in George Town on Monday evening, April 22.

Defence attorney John Furniss did not apply for bail because such an application in the circumstances of the case would require providing an alternative address for Bodden for the court to consider.

Magistrate Grace Donalds remanded the defendant in custody until Monday, April 29.

Bodden was charged with cruelty to the child. Details are that, “being a person who had attained the age of 16 and having responsibility for a named child under that age, caused or procured her to be ill-treated in a manner likely to cause her suffering or injury to her health”.

He was also charged with threatening to cause serious harm, in relation to making a threat to a police officer to cause serious harm to the child, intending that the officer would fear that the threat would be carried out.

The child’s age was not specified in either charge. Neither the defence attorney nor Crown counsel Kenneth Ferguson made any reference to it.

Police press releases about the incident said officers were dispatched to a Rock Hole premises following reports of a dispute in progress involving a knife. Bodden was seen holding the baby in one hand and a knife in the other. He reportedly had cut two adult females at the scene.

A police negotiator tried to persuade him to give up the baby, but officers were eventually forced to use a taser to subdue him.