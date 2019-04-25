A driver suffered serious injuries when the car he was driving hit a tree on South Church Street late Wednesday night.

Police said smoke was seen coming from the vehicle and the Fire Service was called.

The 911 Communications Centre dispatched emergency services just after 11:50 p.m.

“It was discovered that the vehicle was occupied by a male driver only and he appeared to be trapped in the vehicle with injuries.

“Both the Cayman Islands Fire Service and the Emergency Medical Services attended the location along with officers of the RCIPS,” police said in a statement.

Fire officers extricated the man from the vehicle and he was given first aid treatment and transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital by Emergency Medical Services officers.

The driver of the vehicle was treated for serious injuries.

He is believed to be “in serious but stable condition”, police said.

The matter is under investigation by the Traffic and Road Policing Unit.