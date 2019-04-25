Anti-Corruption Commission investigators and police arrested a 55-year-man from Newlands on Wednesday in an ongoing fraud and bribery investigation.

The suspect is the fourth person to be arrested in relation to the case. He has been arrested on suspicion of bribery of a public officer, fraud on the government, and breach of trust. The ACC has declined to provide details on what the arrests pertain to.

During this investigation, the commission, with assistance from police, also arrested a 35-year-old George Town man on June 25 last year, a 22-year-old man on May 9 last year, and a 31-year-old female public officer on Oct. 12, 2017.

A statement from the ACC noted that the man arrested on Wednesday is not a public officer, and was released on bail pending further enquiries. None of the four had been charged as of press time.