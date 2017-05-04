The William Pouchie Memorial United Church is conducting a community needs assessment survey which will help the church in developing an action plan to work toward meeting the needs identified for its community.

The survey is a compilation of simple questions that should take approximately 5 minutes to complete, and coordinators ask participants to share the survey with other North Side residents or stakeholders who would like to complete it.

The survey can be found at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/MPPKMMQ.