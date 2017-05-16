Police are still searching for a man who was involved in a motorcycle collision with a car after revving his bike and shouting obscenities outside a George Town political meeting last week.

The incident on May 9 took place outside of a meeting held by Progressives party George Town Central candidate Marco Archer. The driver was allegedly causing a disturbance before his motorbike collided with a black Cadillac on Crewe Road near the intersection with Ella Ray Gardens.

The motorcycle driver ran off on foot on Crewe Road and has not been apprehended.