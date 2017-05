The Cayman Brac Veterans and Seamen’s Society has donated two recliners to Faith Hospital.

The recliners, which feature a touch-button reclining mechanism, are being used in the inpatient unit.

Veterans and Seamen’s Society President Royce Dilbert and Deputy President Ivan Whittaker handed over the chairs to Faith Hospital Director Dr. Srirangan Velusamy, Health Services Authority CEO Lizzette Yearwood, Faith Hospital Administrator Yvette Dilbert and Nurse Manager Suzette Young-Watson.