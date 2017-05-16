Activities to mark Child Month continued Saturday on Little Cayman with a poolside Family Fun Day hosted by the Department of Children and Family Services at the Pirates Point resort.

Debbi Truchan helped the DCFS team secure the venue and supplied the games and ribbons. Refreshments were sponsored by the Baha’i community, and the Southern Cross Club donated the prizes.

Under the theme “Our Children, Today and Tomorrow,” activities are taking place at preschool centers, elementary and high schools and businesses throughout the islands.