Children honored at women’s ministry breakfast

The Circle of Love Women’s Ministry hosted 315 people, including 175 primary school children, for a buffet breakfast and live entertainment, in honor of Child Month.

The event, titled “Hold My Hand and Guide Me,” on May 27 in the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort’s ballroom, was one of the last events held as part of Child Month.

Guests included children from most of Grand Cayman’s government primary schools, two private schools and three after-care clubs, as well as teachers, parents and Department of Children and Family Services staff.

Department Director Felicia Robinson welcomed the guests and thanked the Circle of Love Women’s Ministry for its sixth year of hosting the event.

This year’s junior speaker was Erin Parchment from John A. Cumber Primary School, who, taking up the event’s theme, said that technology alone would never satisfy the needs of children. She urged parents to take an active role to guide their children in growing up, and asked her peers to listen to their parents.

Three-year-old Liam Roberts was showered with applause after singing the National Song.

Julie Hunter, founder of the Circle of Love Women’s Ministry and current treasurer, said in a press release, “The morning brought together parents and children, and encouraged them to spend time together. The breakfast’s slogan also aimed to highlight children’s need for more parental involvement.”

Elihandro Bodden delivered the main student address, and Jordan McLean gave a moving testimony about overcoming adversity in life, the press release states.

DCFS staff, volunteers and teachers also were entertained with musical performances and speech and poetry recitations.

Essay winners

Winners of the essay competition titled: “How Does Your Teacher Influence Your Life?” were: (7-8 year old category) – Nicole Scott, George Town Primary School (first); Ashley Miguel Diaz, Sir John A Cumber/Amber Bachet, George Town Primary School (second) and Chamelle McLean, Truth For Youth School (third).

In the 9-11 year old category, the prize winners were D’Janoeh Joseph, Prospect Primary School (first); Anissa Burke, Prospect Primary School/Micah Leon, Bodden Town Primary School (second), and Jayanna Elliott, Triple C School (third).