Teen hero gets royal recognition for bravery

The saying ‘Not all heroes wear capes, some wear uniforms’ rings true in the case of teenager and Cadet Corps sergeant Trevor Carmola Jr.

The Clifton Hunter High School student demonstrated bravery last month when he rushed into a burning home to rescue an elderly man.

That act earned him special recognition from the Duchess of York and the Department of Children and Family Services as he was honoured at Child Month’s first event, a DCFS statement said.

The 14-year-old was announced as the Child Month 2021 (High Schools) awardee, which Duchess Sarah Ferguson revealed in a special video message shown Sunday at the opening church service at Red Bay Church of God (Holiness).

She congratulated the Lower Valley teenager for his heroism.

“On behalf of everybody, all children all over the world, you are an inspiration. You show such heart and soul, and thank you so much for giving, giving, giving. And you are the hero. You have saved people’s lives. I can’t believe what you did. You deserve it. Well done, Trevor,” the Duchess said in her message.

The Duchess met Carmola during her visit to Cayman in 2019 for the Breast Cancer Foundation’s gala that year. He was chosen to greet and welcome her as a reward after being named the Cadet of the Year. She described Carmola as an inspiration. 1 of 3 In her message played at the Child Month event, the Duchess said the teen was, “so brave, so courageous. But I really knew he was somebody special when I met him.”

Recognising real-life hero Carmola fit right in with Child Month’s superhero theme is ‘My C.A.P.E – Challenges are Passable for Everyone’.

The statement on the event stated that attendees at Red Bay Church of God (Holiness) learnt of the teen’s heroism. Apart from saving the elderly man, the teen also called 911 following the fire.

He was presented with a plaque and laptop by Department of Children and Family Services Director Paulinda Mendoza-Williams who described him as “an exceptional young man”.

Governor Martyn Roper was among the officials who attended the service. In a post on his Facebook page, he said of the event: “It was a wonderful service which highlighted the talents and achievements of Cayman’s youth and reflected on the importance of community and helping each other through challenges together.”

Carmola, an honour roll student, was the youngest-ever Proud of Them recipient (Community and Academics) at just 11 years old.

He was also the Most Outstanding Overall Recruit and Most Outstanding Clifton Hunter High School Recruit (2018).

DCFS will present Samaya Ritch, 9, with Child Month’s first-ever primary schools award at its closing church service, set for Cayman Brac on Saturday, 29 May.