Tenants of government-owned apartments relocated

The Department of Children and Family Services has relocated four families from the Lyndhurst Apartments complex, on Crewe Road in George Town.

In response to questions from the Cayman Compass, a Government Information Services officer, speaking on behalf of the DCFS, said, “After lengthy consultation with the residents, the relocations took place as the apartments were no longer fit for purpose.”

The relocations first began in December 2019, when a multi-agency team attended the premises to relocate an elderly lady.

The GIS spokesperson confirmed that some of the tenants would continue to receive support from the Needs Assessment Unit.

“The NAU confirms that client households are periodically assessed to determine if they continue to qualify for its needs-based services, such as rent, food and utilities,” said the spokesperson. “Furthermore, its elderly and disabled clients receive services on a long-term basis while able-bodied individuals typically access shorter periods of support.”

The dilapidated government-owned apartment complex is located on a plot of land that has been approved for the construction of a new weather facility.

As previously reported by the Compass, the apartment complex, along with the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service’s Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, will be demolished to make room for the new multi-million dollar facility.

The Compass reached out to the National Weather Service seeking a comment on the status of the new weather facility, but no response was received.