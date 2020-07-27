No new COVID cases for 14 days

The Cayman Islands has gone 14 days without a single positive COVID-19 case, health officials confirmed Monday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee, in a brief statement, reported that 269 tests had been carried out since Friday, and all were negative.

The last COVID-19 cases were recorded in Cayman on 13 July, when two people tested positive for the virus.

There are currently no local active cases of coronavirus.

Of the 29,173 tests carried out since testing began in March, a total of 203 people have been confirmed as having the virus. All have fully recovered, apart from the first case recorded in Cayman – an 68-year-old Italian cruise-ship tourist who was diagnosed on 12 March as having the virus while being treated for a heart attack at Health City Cayman Islands. He died two days later.

As of Monday afternoon, 97 people were in isolation, either at their homes or in government facilities. This includes several people who recently arrived in Cayman on repatriation flights.

So far, more than 16.3 million people worldwide have contracted the virus.