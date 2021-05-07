A record 56 cyclists turned out for the start of the May Series Circuit on Sunday, 2 May, held along Batabano Road.

“The athletes racing the Batabano Circuit Race today, made history, as this was the most participants cycling races have ever seen,” organiser DJ Evans told Cayman Compass.

The race, organised by the Cayman Islands Cycling Association and Spartan event management, is one of four to be held in May. Throughout the series, athletes will compete in road races, circuit races and a time trial. The series results are tabulated on a cumulative points system where athletes earn points for top placements in seven categories.

The second race will take place this Sunday, 9 May, on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, starting at 7am.

For more information, call 927-8183 or email [email protected]