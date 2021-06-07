George Town Primary PTA gets new phones

The Parent Teacher Association of George Town Primary School now has four cellphones thanks to local businessman Joseph Ramon and MP Joey Hew.

“It might seem like a small gesture, but it was really needed it will make a big difference for our teachers,” said Melissa Maize of the PTA. “Because of COVID, we have found ourselves in need of more tools to communicate effectively and continuously with our parents, and these phones will greatly assist with this.”

Ramon said he heard the teachers were in need of phones through his business partner Niko McField, who was contacted by Dorline Welcome of the Department of Children and Family Services.

“We are part of this community, and so when we heard that the teachers over here need the phones, we were happy to help,” said Ramon, an owner of CayPhone Electronics, which donated the phones. “We might only be a small business, but even small businesses can help and can give back.”

Tiffany Myles of DCFS said public-school teachers must often compete for limited resources, and COVID-19 has only worsened the problem.

“A perfect example of some of the challenges that we are facing is that the government secured laptops for the students, but now those children don’t have internet at home and so they are still struggling to keep up,” Myles said.

“There are several other needs plaguing the schools, and the government can’t do it all, so we are grateful for companies like CayPhone Electronics, who step up and help fill the gap.”

The school had initially requested six phones but fell two shy of the goal. Ramon and his business partner donated three new phones, and the office of George Town North MP Hew donated an additional phone.

“For now, these four phones will do because the school term is almost over, plus the additional phones mean we now have a device for each year group,” Maize said.