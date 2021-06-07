Police investigate shooting outside GT bar

One man shot multiple times, another grazed in the head by bullet

A police investigation has been launched after a man was shot multiple times outside a George Town bar early in the morning today (7 June).

Police say shortly after 1:30am, 911 Communications dispatched officers to a bar along Seymour Drive, George Town, to respond to reports of a shooting.

“It was reported that two males were at the location, with several other persons nearby, when they were approached by another male carrying a firearm who fired several shots at them,” said an RCIPS spokesperson.

Police said the first male was grazed in the head by a bullet while the second man was shot multiple times.

“Emergency services attended the scene and the second male was transported to hospital to be treated for serious injuries. He remains in critical but stable condition,” said the spokesperson. “The other male did not appear to be seriously injured and left the location via private vehicle.”

Police say anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the George Town CID at 949-4222. Alternatively anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via their confidential tip line at 949-7777, or through their website.