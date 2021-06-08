Dolphins, pilot whales spotted in Cayman waters

Divers over the past few days have been treated to the sights of some exciting marine life before ever getting into the water, with pods of dolphins and pilot whales swimming beside their dive boats.

On Tuesday last week, the crew and passengers of the Cayman Aggressor, which was crossing from Little Cayman to Grand Cayman, looked over the side to see the pod of pilot whales frolicking by the boat.

Cruise director Ben Phillips videoed the encounter, and in a Facebook post said, “We’ve seen them before on the crossing, but never being so playful, riding our bow like dolphins. Such an amazing experience!”

On Thursday evening, 3 June, the crew and passengers on a Sunset Divers boat, heading to Lone Star Reef off Seven Mile Beach for a night dive, were suddenly accompanied on their journey by a small pod of dolphins, thought to be spinner dolphins, that played in the boat’s wake and leapt out the water beside the boat for several minutes.

And on Sunday, more dolphins were spotted by divers as they headed out to sites in East End.