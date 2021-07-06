Smoke from air conditioner closes NAU

UPDATE, 12:30pm: The Needs Assessment Unit will remain closed for the rest of today while faulty air conditioning equipment that was emitting smoke is replaced, the NAU has confirmed.

According to an update on the temporary closure of the unit, smoke is still present in the offices and the replacement of the A/C air handler will happen this afternoon.

Normal operations are expected to resume tomorrow morning (Wednesday, 7 July).

Original story: The Needs Assessment Unit in George Town was temporarily closed this morning after the building was evacuated when smoke from the air conditioning system set off a fire alarm.

As of 11:50am, the building was still closed, as fire crews assessed the situation and the offices were aired out.

According to a statement from the NAU, all staff and occupants are safe and no one has been injured.

Although smoke was seen emitting from the A/C air handler, no fire was observed.

The NAU said the public would be advised when the unit reopens.