Cayman community celebrates Philippine Festival

Hundreds of people flocked to the Lions’ Community Centre on Sunday 4 July, for the annual Philippine Festival.

The event, which was hosted by the Cayman Bayanihan Filipino Community, featured native dishes, music, and theatrical renditions from multiple provinces throughout the Philippines.

“We decided to host the festival so people from the Philippines who are here and unable to return home can celebrate along side our families back home, and share our culture with the people in Cayman,” said media relations officer Michelle Asadon.

The 2021 All Seasons Festival 1 of 13

The four hour event was a composition of six miniature festivals, each of which comprised several booths. Each of the six mini-festivals then vied for best talent, as well as Ms Festival Queen.

The money raised from the event will go towards the Cayman Islands Cancer Society, the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association and the CBFC ‘community chest’, the group’s social arm.

Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush, Deputy Premier Chris Saunders and Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan were also in attendance.

“This is an amazing event, and we want to thank the Filipino community for all they do for Cayman, so next year we want to sponsor this event and help to make it even bigger and better,” said Saunders.