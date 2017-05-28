A Children’s Convention on May 20 was among the highlights of the Adventist Church’s eight-week Child Month activities, staged in conjunction with the Department of Children and Family Services.

The gathering at the Family Life Centre was the culmination of the Adventist Church’s child preachers program on the theme of “change my heart, O God.”

The roster included KC Gordon, 14, a student at the Seventh-day Adventist Cayman Academy, and Javon Lewison, 13, in Year 9 at Clifton Hunter High School.

Following the child preachers, a choir from the Kings and Maranatha churches performed “This Little Light of Mine,” featuring lead singer Luke Hamilton, 4. The Williams Children offered “I Know Who Holds my Hand,” while teenage performers The Bells accompanied the presentations for an audience of children, adolescents, parents and youth leaders, an Adventist press release states.

The Department of Children and Family Services aims to make “the Cayman Islands a better place for children through a “holistic approach [to] social, academic, emotional, spiritual and physical interaction,” a press release from the department states.

The gathering also included lunch and an afternoon youth-led program.

The church’s annual Child Month celebrations also included Child Evangelism Week, which began on May 7 at four locations in Grand Cayman. The Savannah Church center extended the activities for an additional seven days, accommodating a series of addresses by Roshe Riley, 14, focusing on Bible heroes, the Adventist press release states.

On May 13, local and international business and child-services experts spoke about protecting children from the dangers of the internet and various forms of abuse.

Child Month observances end on Sunday, May 28, with a Fun Day at the Lower Valley Agricultural Grounds, drawing families for games, entertainment and lunch catered by church members.