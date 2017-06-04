Residents of Maple House are enjoying a remodeled “sensory garden” thanks to members of the Chamber of Commerce Cayman leadership program.

Maple House is home to children and young adults with disabilities and special needs.

The Chamber group, which adopted the idea of improving the garden as its annual class project, cleared rubbish and litter and repaired and revarnished the jungle gym.

They installed wind chimes, bird feeders and a herb box, repaired swinging benches and erected sail shades.

“The sensory garden will allow residents of Maple House to enjoy the outdoors in a calm yet stimulating environment. We are extremely grateful for all the hard work the Chamber’s Leadership Cayman 2017 group put in,” said Felicia Robinson, Children and Family Services director.

Staff at the residential home, which is managed by the Department of Children and Family Services, said they had long wanted to improve the garden for young residents and had reached out for help.

Financial and other assistance for the garden makeover came from Greenlight RE Ltd., Verdie and Sons, Flower Power and Design Homes.