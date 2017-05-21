Protecting children from dangers on the internet and ways in which adults and organizations can mitigate potential for abuse of children were key aspects of a special joint meeting of all Adventist churches on May 13 at Kings Church.

The meeting with local and international speakers from business and child services sectors was convened as part of the church’s observance of Child Month.

The main presenters were Daisy Montes de Oca, an account executive with responsibility for risk management from the world headquarters of the Adventist Church in Washington, D.C., and Rudy Myles, Flow Caribbean regional fraud manager, based in the Cayman Islands.

Other speakers at the afternoon event were Felicia Robinson, director of the Department of Children and Family Services, Cereta McDonald, director of the Adventist Conference’s Children and Adolescents’ Ministries, under whose umbrella a full slate of Child Month activities were organized.

Commenting after the meeting, Ms Montes de Oca said, “The churches need to be involved in child safety, and I am impressed that the Cayman Islands Conference takes child safety and risk management seriously and is taking steps to ensure that the proper procedures are in place.”