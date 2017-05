Police have charged a 16-year-old on suspicion of burglary and attempted burglary.

Officers arrested the Bodden Town juvenile on Wednesday in connection with an attempted burglary at a home on Brook Drive in Bodden Town.

The teen was also charged with burglary relating to a break-in at a residence on Carrington Lane on May 17.

The teenager appeared in court last Friday, when his next court appearance was set for May 26.