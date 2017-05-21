Burglar steals car after finding keys

Keys left inside a car overnight at a home in Bodden Town led to a burglary and the theft of another vehicle parked outside the premises last week, police reported.

Officers who responded to a report Thursday morning at the residence on Calabash Drive found that house keys left in a vehicle had been used to gain access to the house.

“After using the house keys to enter the house and taking contents of a handbag, including a mobile phone and wallet, a second vehicle was stolen from the property and later found abandoned at a nearby location,” police said.

Detective Superintendent Pete Lansdown asked residents not to leave keys or valuables in their vehicles. “Burglars are clearly taking advantage of those who leave their keys in any accessible place,” he said. “We have sent reinforcements to Bodden Town to address the burglary situation, including a team of detectives, and are conducting proactive patrols at night.”

Police reported last week that more than half of the burglaries islandwide in May occurred in Bodden Town. Anyone who sees suspicious activity in their area is asked to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2240.