50 years ago: Season for traveling

In the June 7, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, in “George Town Notebook” correspondent Frances Bodden wrote:

“Mr. LeRoy Watson of East End, Chief Officer in the S.S. ‘African Crescent’ of the Farrell Lines, New York, is spending his vacation leave with relatives and friends. His father is in the Government Hospital. We wish him a speedy recovery.

“Among the arrivals from Kingston on the 29th May were: Dr. J. Burroughs, Mr. John Elliott, Mr. Ashton Smith and mother, Mrs. Lee Goulburne and son, Mrs. Hyacinth Nelson.

“Mr. Keith Whittle left for London on the 29th, to attend a Conference in connection with the establishment of a National Airport at Belize.

“Mrs. Atha Forbes (Rachael) of George Town and five children (four girls and one boy) left for Brooklyn, N.Y., to be with her husband and reside there for some time. They were accompanied by Miss Christiana Forbes, sister of Mr. Forbes.

“Mr. and Mrs. Rudy Hunter and Mr. Timothy Bodden of Brooklyn, N.Y. spent a few days on the island before going on to visit relatives and friends in the Lesser Islands and Jamaica. They were guests at the Sea View Hotel. Mrs. Hunter is a sister of Mrs. Lindora Chollette and Timothy is her twin brother. It is hopes that their tour will be most happy for all.”