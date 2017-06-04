Firearms trial to be held in Cayman Brac

A judge on Grand Cayman agreed last week to a request to have a trial of a Cayman Brac man held on the Brac in October.

Claude Anthony Terry, 36, previously pleaded not guilty to two charges relating to possession of an unlicensed firearm and one possession of a prohibited weapon – pepper spray.

On Friday, June 2, when he appeared before Justice Charles Quin, defense attorney John Furniss asked if the trial could be held on Cayman Brac. The court had already been told that all or most of the witnesses resided on the Brac.

Justice Quin granted the request and set the trial to start on Monday, Oct. 23.

Terry is charged with possession of an unlicensed Smith and Wesson revolver and eight rounds of .44 Magnum cartridges in the vicinity of Ethel Rose Road on or before Aug. 23, 2016. Bail was continued until the trial date.

Cayman Brac has courtroom facilities in the Aston Rutty Centre. The Summary Court sits there regularly two days a month.