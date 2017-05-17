The Maples Cayman Junior Rugby program players traveled to the Freeport Rugby Football Club in the Bahamas last weekend for the Freeport RFC International Junior Festival.

Cayman Rugby Football Union Under-10, U-12 and U-13 teams participated in the tournament, which organizers said is a key component to the developmental of Maples Cayman Junior Rugby program.

“This tournament exposed our … players to international fixtures against Bermuda, Bahamas and Key Biscayne RFC based in Florida,” a press release states. “We are currently exposing our kids to roughly 25 percent of potential game time given in a season.

Day 2 of the tournament was a fun day, with all age groups playing games with a mix of each of the clubs on each team.

Organizers thanked the parents for their continued commitment to the game of rugby in Cayman, as well as all of the volunteer coaches, managers, physical therapists, doctors and sponsors.