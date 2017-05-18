Six students in the graduating class of the Lighthouse School interned for a day last week at the Government Administration Building.

Lauren Knight, manager of the Internal Audit Service, designed an initiative to allow the students to get a better understanding of workplace duties, protocols and expectations. The students will leave school in June, and Ms. Knight hopes that the school will make the experience an annual rite of passage.

On Friday, May, 12, the students had a chance to work in such diverse disciplines as accounting, internal control and compliance, human resources, management support, policy development and leadership and learning.

“I felt it was important for the students of the graduating class to gain insight into corporate life, as well as learn about office etiquette,” said Ms. Knight about the project. “Additionally, I wanted them to learn about many of the different career options in Government so that they can make informed decisions about their future and, hopefully, consider the Government as a potential employer.”

The students were welcomed on arrival and given an overview of opportunities within the Civil Service by Gloria McField-Nixon, chief officer of the portfolio of the civil service.

Students had the chance to shadow staff volunteers in one-on-one orientations, and they participated in data entry, shredding and photocopying and a question-and-answer session. After lunch, they attended a workshop on leadership and teamwork given by Graeme Jackson of the Portfolio of the Civil Service.

Ms. McField-Nixon was pleased to learn that one of the students of the Lighthouse School is challenging assumptions about what special needs students are capable of.

“I was delighted to learn that one of the soon-to-be graduates, Jadhaan Whittaker, is the first Lighthouse School student to be accepted into college,” she said. “He will be attending school in the U.K. and wants to become a veterinary technician. Jadhaan has effectively shattered the glass ceiling and proved that many things are possible through hard work and commitment.

“Additionally, his success highlights the amazing work being done by Lighthouse School staff.”

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson dropped by to support the students, and he said that the government employees were impressed by the students’ willingness to jump right into exploring a new career.

Elroy Bryan, principal of the Lighthouse School, was also excited about the initiative.

“This was the first time our school has been afforded an opportunity such as this for its entire graduating class,” he said. “The feedback I got from our students was that they enjoyed the day and welcomed the initiative as a way of preparing them for the world of work. It gave them practical, real-world insights into what office environments are like, as well as the huge of range of jobs within government.”