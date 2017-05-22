Prizes on offer at track and field meet

Athletes participating in the Invictus Reggae Classic Track and Field Meet on June 9 and 10 at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex will have the opportunity to win a 50-inch flat-screen TV for their primary or high school.

Primary School athletes will compete in the Under-9 and U-11 divisions. The U-9 athletes will compete in the 100 meter, 200m, 4x100m and long jump events. Competition in the U-11 division will be in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 4x100m and long jump.

High schools will compete in four age categories – U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-20 – in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 4x100m and long jump. These schools are also eligible to enter teams in the open 4x400m, 1,500m and 3,000m events.

The school winning the most gold medals in both divisions will walk away with the top prize. In the event of a tie in gold medals won, the award will go to the school with the most bronze medals, and thereafter finals placings (4th-8th) if necessary.

Bragging rights and trophies will be at stake in the Banks and Utilities Division and in the Security Services Division, where teams will compete in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 4x100m, and an 800m coed medley relay.

Patrons at the meet will also have an opportunity to win prizes, including a raffle prize of a pair of boxing gloves autographed by Manny Pacquiao. Patrons who supported the Invictus Sports Academy Track and Field Club’s car wash fundraiser, as well those who buy entry tickets at $15, will be eligible for the raffle draw, which will be held before the last event on June 10.

Tickets will be on sale at the gate and will also be available from club members. Tickets are $10, or $15 for those wishing to enter the raffle; children under 12 are free. Part proceeds of the entry fee will go Special Olympics Cayman Islands.

Registration for the meet can be done online or by downloading a form from the club’s website at www.invictussportsacademy.ky. Deadline to register is May 31. The meet is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 9, and at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.