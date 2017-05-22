Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church celebrated Mother’s Day this month, with all Sunday school teachers who are also mothers receiving gifts.

The Power of Praise along with the congregation sang “When Mothers of Salem,” “Oh Mother Dear, This Day in May” and “Faith of our Mothers.”

Recognition of mothers was conducted by Eziethamae Bodden, Erlene Hunte and Judy Powery.

Prizes were awarded to: Victoria Ebanks, 77, as the oldest mother in the congregation; Vicky Powery, 25, as the youngest mother; Bethany Powery-Ebanks as a mother celebrating a birthday; Annadean Ebanks and Marion Miller as mothers who have attended church every Sunday this year.

Also receiving prizes were four mothers in their 30s who had two or more children with them.

Lenora Mendoza-Hydes was another mother who received a prize – for being the church’s pianist.

Other prizes were given to women who are not mothers but act in the role of mothers, such as guardians or nannies.

All mothers received a carnation, a poem certificate and the bulletin, which contained group photos of Mother’s Days from years past.