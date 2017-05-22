Three volunteers headed to Boatswains Bay Cemetery at 7 a.m. Monday, May 15, the Discovery Day holiday, to clean up the West Bay graveyard.

Eziethamae Bodden, Brad Ebanks and Dolyn Ebanks had intended to repaint some of the tombs, but the weather did not cooperate.

“As it had rained the night before and tombs were damp, we decided not to paint, but by 10:30 a.m. we had cleared branches and collected five bags of leaves and other debris,” said Ms. Bodden.

She said future cleanups of the cemetery are also planned.