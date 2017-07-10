Young members of Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church were honored for graduating from their respective schools at a ceremony at the church early this month.

The service was held on Sunday evening, July 2, when 10 graduates received certificates signed by elders Carlon Powery, Henderson Hunte and Rupert Ebanks, and service coordinator Eziethamae Bodden. Ms. Bodden has been coordinating this church service for 24 years for students graduating from preschool, primary and high schools and from university.

The students were congratulated by a number of politicians, including Minister Tara Rivers, West Bay North MLA and Deputy Speaker of the House MLA Bernie Bush and George Town South MLA and Councilor for Education Barbara Conolly. Ms. Conolly also delivered the graduates message.