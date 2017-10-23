Boatswain Bay church supports cancer survivors

Church members at Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church went “pink” to show support for breast cancer awareness during a special Sunday church service on Oct. 22.

At least four members of the congregation are cancer survivors. To show support for them and other cancer patients during October, which is Cancer Awareness Month, the members wore pink.

The four cancer survivors were presented with gifts.

In support of the campaign, the church’s “Power of Praise” team led the congregation in a number of praise and worship songs, including “O Worship the King,” “Come People of the Risen King,” “Majesty,” and “Shout to the Lord.”

Elder Rupert Ebanks led the service, Deacon Langlie Powery gave the church and community announcements, and Renee Ebanks gave a fitting children’s message.

During the offertory, Sasha Hunte sang “I put my Trust in You” and Pastor Jason Knox’s message on life from Ephesians 3 was well received by the congregation.

Following the sermon, worshippers took part in a Service of Communion/The Lord’s Supper. Following services, members of the congregation enjoyed a time of fellowship and refreshments in the church hall.