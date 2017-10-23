Parents, students and teachers gathered in the Sir John A. Cumber Primary School hall Oct. 18 to witness the installation of the new 2017-2018 student council.

Through this council, “students become involved in the affairs of the school working in partnership with school management, staff and parents for the benefit of the institution and its students,” a school press release stated.

The council is made up of 28 students who have been either selected by their class teachers in the case of Key Stage One (5-7 years old) or elected by their classmates in Key Stage Two (8-11 years old).

Students were addressed by Pastor Christopher Murray, school counselor at John Gray High School.

In his address, he used an almond seed as an object lesson. He challenged the future leaders and the student body “to envision themselves as such – small in stature but full of untapped potential.”

He said the almond tree can grow to heights of 60 feet or more but its size and height cannot be determined by the size of its seed. He added that likewise, every child has the ability to be great and to do great and powerful things. He told them that on this path they must be respectful, kind and fair, according to the release.

He challenged the adults not to lower the goal posts in order to accommodate or accept mediocrity but rather keep the standards and expectations high.

The student council members each received a special tie to distinguish them from the rest of the student body. The pledge was read by Daniella Campbell and Mikaelie Foster.

Pastor Donovan Myers from the John Gray Memorial Church offered a special prayer of blessing for the student leaders.

The student council is a representative body for all students and was officially launched in 2009. It is coached by Elysia Murray, the school’s guidance counselor.