Saturday’s deluge played havoc with games in the CUC Primary Football League and Girls’ Primary Football League, which caused a number of postponements.

Fortunately for some players, parents, coaches and supporters, the early morning drive to a few venues paid off as some games went ahead as scheduled in spite of the rains.

At the Dart Field, home of Cayman International School, the Under 9 game between the hosts and George Town Primary went ahead as scheduled. The youngsters from CIS triumphed 4-0 (respect rule enforced) to ensure they top Group A on goal difference over Savannah Primary going into the mid-term break.

With lightning and continuous rain, the Under 11 and girls games were postponed.

In Group B, Prospect Primary top the Under 9 division by a single point over Cayman Prep ‘A’, who have played one game less than the current group leaders. Prospect Primary gained a hard-earned point after being held to a 2-2 draw by Red Bay Primary at the Annex Field.

In the Under 11 divisions, Cayman International School and Sir John A. Cumber Primary lead Group A with six points each and in Group B, Cayman Prep are currently undefeated and top the group with 12 points, with Red Bay Primary second on nine points.

At the Academy Field, Cayman Prep triumphed over Triple C 4-0 (respect rule enforced) and Red Bay Primary defeated Prospect Primary 1-0 at the Annex Field.

Results from other games played in Group A on Saturday include Cayman Prep ‘B’ 2 vs. Sir John A. Cumber Primary 0 (Under 9) and Truth For Youth 0 vs. Savannah Primary (Under 9). St. Ignatius’ Under 11 boys defeated Cayman Academy 2-0, which was played during the week.

From Group B, it was Triple C 0 vs. Cayman Prep 4 (Under 9 – respect rule).

In the GPFL, St. Ignatius Catholic School lead the girls’ standings with nine points from four games over Cayman Prep, who have tallied seven points in three games. St. Ignatius beat Prospect Primary 4-0 (respect rule enforced) on their home field on Saturday while Cayman Prep were held to a goalless draw at their home field.

Overall, there were six games postponed due to the weather. These games will be re-scheduled before the end of the PFL and GPFL regular seasons in November.

There are no games scheduled for Saturday as schools are on their mid-term breaks.

The 2017 CUC PFL and GPFL regular season resumes on Saturday, Nov. 4 with a full schedule of games at the Annex Field, West Bay Town Hall Field, Dart Field, Cayman Prep and Bodden Town Primary.