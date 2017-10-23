50 years ago: New teacher for West Bay infants

In the Oct. 25, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, the following story appeared:

“Mrs. Janet Barham and her 4-year-old son Rex, arrived on the island last week from away in the frozen North where they left six inches of snow and where the temperature can drop to 60 degrees below zero. She has come to teach in the Infant Department at the West Bay Primary School and is now settled in at the Teacher’s Cottage.

“Although born in London, Mrs. Barham spent from 1947-59, her school days, in Kenya, until, with her parents, she moved to Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. There she received her training as a teacher and was married. For the past nine years, she has been with her husband in the N.W. Territories at an isolated spot known as Fort Smith. There was just one store, operated by the well-known Hudson’s Bay Company and until very recently the only way to get in and out was by plane. A road has now been cut through but it is an extremely rough, hard drive. Thus, Mrs. Barham will have no complaints about Cayman being isolated or having bad roads.

“The family were here on vacation last February and like Cayman very much. It reminded Mrs. Barham somewhat of her days in Kenya and so she applied for a post in one of our schools.”