Grandparents honored at church service

Grandparents were honored in a special way at Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Sept. 9.

Grandparents Day is celebrated on the first Sunday after U.S. Labor Day.

The church’s Reverend Jason Knox delivered the sermon, “More Precious than Life.”

“We are just convinced by scripture that God sees and acknowledges all of his people, that no act of service or love is too small to be unnoticed by him,” said the Rev. Knox. “So, we think it’s important for us to likewise notice and recognize all of our people [and] we’re so grateful for the love they show with their grandchildren, especially in bringing them to church. We are glad they are noticed by God and their church community.”

Grandparents were recognized for their participation in the community and awarded for their personal achievements over the years by organizer Eziethamae Bodden.

“The Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church has been celebrating Grandparents Day for the past 29 years,” Ms. Bodden said.

Varion Ebanks, 90, was the oldest grandfather present and Carolyn Watson, 80, was the oldest grandmother. Allon Powery, 49, and Ingrid Ebanks, 58, were the youngest grandfather and grandmother, respectively. All grandparents were presented with a gift and a poem.

Grandparents Day has both an official flower and song. The official flower is the forget-me-not, and the song is Johnny Prill’s “A Song for Grandma and Grandpa.”