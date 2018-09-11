The always entertaining primary school football returns this weekend as the CUC Girls’ Primary Football League Opening Rally kicks off the 2018 season on Saturday at the Annex Field in George Town, starting at 9 a.m.

The boys kick off their season with the CUC Primary Football League Opening Rally next Saturday, Sept. 22, also at the Annex Field, and the PFL and GPFL regular seasons will begin on Saturday, Sept. 29 at venues across Grand Cayman.

This Saturday, the girls take center stage as Cayman Prep defend their 2017 GPFL Opening Rally title. Last September, the young players from Cayman Prep defeated Cayman International School 1-0 in extra time in the final of the GPFL Opening Rally. St. Ignatius Catholic School claimed third place after defeating Sir John A. Cumber Primary 2-1 in a thrilling sudden death penalty shoot-out.

Schools scheduled to participate in this year’s Girls’ Opening Rally include Cayman Prep, Cayman International School, St. Ignatius Catholic School, Sir John A. Cumber Primary, George Town Primary School, Bodden Town Primary, Triple C School, Savannah Primary and South Sound Schools.

The rallies are designed to give players an opportunity to ready themselves for the rigors of the 10-week regular season following the long summer break. They are exciting, fast-paced, one-day tournaments with games being a short 10 minutes per half with no offsides. Games must end with a winner. If games are tied at the end of the 20 minutes, penalties will decide the victor.

Depending on the number of schools participating, the first round of play is usually a round-robin, with each school playing the other schools once. The second round is the knockout stage where the school finishing first plays the school finishing fourth and the school finishing second plays the school finishing third in the semifinals. The winners of the semifinals play in the final and the losers from the semifinals play for third place.