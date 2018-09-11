Two civilian employees of the Customs Department appeared in Summary Court on Tuesday charged with theft.

The defendants are Danny Oscar Ebanks, 48, of West Bay; and Rhymiech Keyon Adolphus, 31, of George Town.

The men were charged separately, but details of each of their two charges were the same.

The first charge is that each man, on or before Aug. 13, 2018, at the Customs Warehouse on Owen Roberts Drive, stole five cellphones belonging to a named person.

The second charge is that each man, on or before Aug. 14, 2018, stole a quantity of herbal supplements and vitamins belonging to a named person.

No value was given for any of the items. The defendants were not asked for their pleas.

No details of the alleged offenses were mentioned.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats observed that the case papers comprised “a fairly thick bundle” and therefore adjourned the matter for three weeks so that the men could speak with their attorneys.

Mr. Adolphus was represented by attorney Dennis Brady. Attorney Graham Hampson appeared on behalf of Mr. Ebanks. In a press release issued last week after the men were arrested, Collector of Customs Charles Clifford referred to the men as “civilian employees” and confirmed they had been placed on required leave.