NEW: Customs makes record ecstasy bust

Three people have been arrested in what Customs and Border Control officials describe as the largest seizure of the ecstasy drug ever made in Cayman.

According to the officials, Customs and Border Control officers at the Airport Post Office found the drugs on 10 May, hidden in a package of documents. The CBC did not disclose the amount of drugs seized.

CBC Deputy Director Jeff Jackson said officers were suspicious of the shipment so decided to X-ray the package. “The X-ray machine gave us the picture that this was different from other boxes inspected,” he said in a statement.

A forensic check determined that the white powdery substance in the package was MDMA/ecstasy and ketamine.

The Customs and Border Control Narcotics Enforcement Team tracked the delivery and recipient of the drugs, and on 28 May conducted an operation where they arrested a 28-year-old man, the recipient of the package.

The man’s residence was searched by the CBC Narcotics Enforcement Team and the RCIPS Drugs and Serious Crime Task Force and a number of items were recovered.

Jackson said CBC officers subsequently arrested a 33-year-old Caymanian woman, on 29 May, and a 20-year-old Jamaican national, on 11 June, for the offence of being concerned in the importation of a controlled drug.

Jackson said investigations are ongoing and he has not ruled out further arrests in relation to this matter.

A CBC spokesperson said all three suspects are currently on bail and none had been charged as of Friday evening.

Director of Customs and Border Control Charles Clifford said in a statement Friday, “We must emphasise that ecstasy is an extremely dangerous drug and the dangers are multiplied when it mixed with ketamine, which is a synthetic compound used as an anesthetic and analgesic drug but is also used illicitly as a hallucinogen.”