Sentencing was adjourned in the cocaine importation case of Customs officer David Karl Lobo on Wednesday due to the delayed arrival of social inquiry reports and sentencing submissions.

The court heard that reports for Mr. Lobo and linked defendants Lesme Perez Ruiz and Alan Taylor Dominguez had not been completed on time.

Justice Linda Dobbs allowed for an adjournment to give defense counselors more time to review the social inquiry reports and form their sentencing submissions.

Justice Dobbs heard sentencing recommendations from Patrick Moran, the director of the Office of Public Prosecutions, and rescheduled defense submissions for March 27.

Sentencing for Mr. Lobo, Mr. Perez Ruiz and Mr. Dominguez will occur on March 29.

The court also decided that the sentences of couriers Yoandry Morales Molina and Jose Fererini could be decided by Justice Dobbs. Mr. Molina and Mr. Fererini had been charged in Summary Court, but they will be sentenced in Grand Court in the interest of expedience.

“There is a mechanism available to court to ensure that all defendants are dealt with together,” said Justice Dobbs. “This would not only reduce delay and save public funds but would ensure there is consistency of sentence, particularly with regards to the importation offense.”

Mr. Lobo was found guilty of importation of cocaine after a lengthy jury trial.

Mr. Dominguez and Mr. Perez Ruiz both pleaded guilty to importation and conspiracy to import cocaine, and Mr. Molina and Mr. Fererini pleaded guilty to importation of cocaine.

Mr. Moran said Wednesday that Mr. Dominguez and Mr. Perez Ruiz are entitled to substantial reductions in their sentence due to assistance and testimony provided to the prosecution. Mr. Lobo, he said, is entitled to no discount due to his conviction.

Mr. Moran said that the sophisticated nature of concealment was an aggravating factor in the crime, and he told Justice Dobbs that Mr. Lobo’s profession did not appear to have made a significant difference in the commission of the crime.

“His position as a serving customs officer does not appear on the face of it to have played any role in the commission of the offense,” he said.